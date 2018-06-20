The Nanaimo Port Authority got some federal government dollars to design, build, finance and operate a 60,000 square-foot Vehicle Processing Centre on the Assembly Wharf in the Harbour City.

Transport Minister, Marc Garneau was in Nanaimo to announce a 6 point 3 million dollar investment to the port infrastructure and explains what the Vehicle Processing Centre will do……

Garneau says the project will have significant economic and employment benefits….

Vancouver has vehicle processing centres, but they’re at capacity.

The cars will be coming from Europe through a widened Panama Canal.