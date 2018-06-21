PORT HARDY, B.C. – Residents in Port Hardy who own property can now claim their home owner grant (HOG).

The purpose of the HOG is to reduce the burden of property taxes on owners who occupy eligible residences.

The grant amount is dependent on the taxes assessed on a property, according to the District of Port Hardy website.

The maximum grant is $770 and $1045 for seniors 65 years or over, permanently disabled or individuals in receipt of certain war veterans’ allowances.

Property owners need to apply for a HOG every year, even if they applied the previous year.

The district said if property owners did not apply for a grant last year, there is the possibility to receive a retroactive grant.

That application form can be picked up at Municipal Hall, and must be received by December 31, 2018.

Further details, including an application form, can be found via the official District of Port Hardy website.