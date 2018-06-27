PORT HARDY, B.C. – This Sunday marks Canada’s 151st birthday, and the North Island is celebrating the occasion.

The District of Port Hardy will hold the march to the cenotaph from 11:30 a.m. to 11:45 a.m. This involves the parade featuring the fire department alumni and members to the cenotaph, as well as members of the Royal Canadian Legion.

From 12:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m., residents can enjoy a variety of activities at Carrot Park. These include a traditional welcome from the Kwakiutl First Nation, address by Port Hardy Mayor Hank Bood.

Other activities include a magic show, kite making, glitter tattooing, plus the Literacy Bus will be on-site.

The Port Hardy Lions Club is hosting a barbecue, and there will be the Twoonie Public Swim at the Aquatic Centre from 2:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m.

Further details can be found via the district’s website.

In Port Alice, residents and visitors can enjoy a pancake breakfast at the Community Centre at 10:30 a.m. The parade will go along Marine Drive to the Community Centre, beginning at 12:00 p.m.

Following the parade, there will be events at Lions Park, including the DUSK fireworks display. More details can be found through this link.

Port McNeill will also be hosting celebrations on Sunday.

The events kick off at 10:30 a.m. with a parade from the Community Hall to the harbour front, where the flag raising will take place at 11:00 a.m.

For the rest of the day, the Port McNeill Airport Society will be offering flights for kids. Children taking part must have their own transportation to the airport, and must have adult supervision.

Further information on that can be found here.