PORT MCNEILL, B.C. – A hockey camp scheduled to take place this weekend in Port McNeill has been cancelled.

The Alberni Valley Bulldogs of the BCHL was set to host a summer mini-camp at the Port McNeill Regional Arena from Friday, July 13th to Sunday, July 15th.

However, due to low registration and interest numbers, the team has confirmed the event’s cancellation.

