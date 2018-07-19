Plans are in the works for a new library in Woss. Pexels image

WOSS, B.C. – Plans are in the works for a new, welcome addition in Woss.

The Vancouver Island Regional Library (VIRL) is moving forward with building a prefabricated new library for the community.

Once complete, the new library will include:

1,400 square feet of floor space;

new books and magazines;

a larger collection;

accessible parking lot and entrances;

more public computers;

a lounging area; and

additional programming spaces.

The VIRL is in discussion with the Mount Waddington Regional District about land for the new library.

David Carson, the VIRL’s director of corporate communications and strategic initiatives, said the planned 1,400 square foot branch will replace the current facility.

Carson said the new building will be “significantly larger than what people in Woss are currently experiencing” and with the larger space comes an expanded collection of library resources and materials, as well as additional programming space and a comfortable interior with a fireplace and accessible parking.

“Really we’re trying to sort of recreate that living-room-of-the-community atmosphere that the people in Woss are asking for,” Carson said.

Currently, plans are at the end the schematic design phase and “we’re getting close to be able to put up the tender documents,” Carson explained.

“From there, we’re looking at about four weeks but because we’re building a pre-engineered type of building it’s actually going to cut down on time significantly. So in terms of a timeline, it’s possible that this time next year, people could have a new library in Woss.”

Carson said public response from an open house held this past Tuesday was “great.”

“People are really excited,” Carson said. “The current facility is well used in Woss. It’s a tiny community but the library is really important to it, and they’re just over the moon excited that we’re building a new branch for the community.”

More information, including the proposed site, timelines and budget, will be provided as it becomes available.

About Vancouver Island Regional Library

The VIRL is the fifth-largest library system in B.C., serving 430,000 people on Vancouver Island, Haida Gwaii, and Bella Coola through 39 branch libraries, a virtual branch, and a books-by-mail service.

VIRL’s holdings number one million and include books, magazines, CDs and DVDs. Administrative offices are located in Nanaimo