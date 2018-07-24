Japanese knotweed is an invasive species in B.C. Photo courtesy the District of Port Hardy.

MOUNT WADDINGTON DISTRICT, B.C. – Crews are working to rid the North Island of Japanese knotweed.

The invasive species continues to be a problem in the region.

Throughout the summer, workers have been on different sites in the Mount Waddington area to help get rid of knotweed.

As of this writing, crews are doing some on-site treatment at Ministry of Forests, Lands and Natural Resource Operations, and Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure sites in Port Alice.

Japanese knotweed has hollow stems with distinct raised nodes that give it the appearance of bamboo.

Further details on the provincial government’s work to rid B.C. of the invasive species can be seen through this link.

A full schedule of treatment work in the Regional District of Mount Waddington can be found here.

Next week, the work will move to Coal Harbour. Project wrap-up is slated for October.