PORT HARDY, B.C. – Tourists staying at the Great Bear Lodge in Port Hardy witnessed quite the show over the long weekend.

A group of humpback whales were seen swimming around the docks at the lodge at around 6:00 a.m. on Saturday, August 4th.

Co-owner of the Great Bear Lodge, Marg Leehane, shot a video and posted it to the resort’s Instagram page. The video has since been viewed over two million times.

The video shows biologist and tour guide Marlo Shaw excitedly pointing out the whales to visitors.

The video can be seen through the lodge’s Instagram page.

Vista Radio has reached out to the Great Bear Lodge for further comment.

Photo caption: Visitors react as humpback whales rise from the waters off the dock at the Great Bear Lodge in Port Hardy. Image courtesy Great Bear Lodge on Instagram @greatbearlodge.