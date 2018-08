COMOX VALLEY, B.C- A Comox Valley man who was reported missing earlier this week has been found.

Ezra Bukach, a 22 year old man from Courtenay was thought to be missing after not showing up to a work site in Royston on Thursday.

According to an update from his girlfriend on Facebook at 7:40 this morning, Ezra has been in touch and is currently with police.

RCMP have confirmed that he has been found.

We will update with information as it becomes available.