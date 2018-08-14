Global market recovery is spreading into North America. This comes after the Turkish Lira pulled out of its financial tailspin from yesterday with help from the country’s Central Bank.

A revival in crude prices is also helping boost the markets as Saudi Arabia slows its output. US crude is up to 67.98 a barrel.

The TSX is gaining 58 points to 16,309 and across the border the Dow is up 117 points to 25,305.

The Loonie is also getting a health boost from the oil rebound, growing to 76.42 cents US.

Traders are watching Cryptocurrency as the market has dropped significantly today. Experts say investors in things like Bitcoin are in selloff mode, putting cash in other assets.