Stage two water restrictions are in effect in the Village of Port Alice. Pexels photo.

PORT ALICE, B.C. – The Village of Port Alice is under stage two water restrictions.

The restriction came into effect on Monday, August 13th.

During stage two restrictions, residents are not allowed to water their lawns at any time, or wash down sidewalks or driveways.

Watering dry land for dust control or water logs for insect control is also prohibited.

Residents are also being reminded that due to the continuously dry and hot summer weather conditions, a fire ban is also in effect within the village boundaries.