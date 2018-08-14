PORT HARDY, B.C. – The Gwa’sala-‘Nakwaxda’xw Nations has purchased an emergency warning system.

On Wednesday, August 14th, they will be testing out the system. The test is scheduled for 10:00 a.m.

While the test is underway, residents in homes adjacent to the Tsulquate Reserve in Port Hardy may hear the sound of the siren. The public is not required to do anything during this time.

The emergency system has four recordings on it:

1. This is a test. This is a test of the emergency warning system. This is a test.

2. Attention! This is an emergency evacuation order. Remain calm; follow the instructions of the emergency officials. Remain calm.

3. Attention! An emergency condition exists, stand by for instructions. An emergency condition exists, stand by for instructions.

4. All clear. The emergency is over. All clear. The emergency is over.

A notice from the District of Port Hardy stated that if the siren is hear at any time other than Wednesday, August 14th at 10:00 a.m., residents should move to higher ground.