It was a bounce back trading day across North America.

Boosted by energy and financials, Canada’s stock exchange snapped a two-day losing streak by finishing 79 points higher to 16,330.

Powering the financials sector was a lift in the share price of TD Bank, Manulife Financial, and Royal Bank of Canada.

Also helping the TSX was a slight recovery of the Turkish lira. Turkey’s currency strengthened six percent after the country pledged to provide liquidity to its banking sector.

Strong US corporate results combined with the recovery of the Turkish lira factored into a positive day on Wall Street.

The Dow trading 112 points higher after the index posted triple digit losses on Monday.

It was also a good day on the Nasdaq which ended up 51 points in the green.

After higher gains earlier in the day, oil traded three cents lower to $67.17 US a barrel.

Gold had its first gain in four sessions, finishing $2.40 higher at $1,194 an ounce, while the loonie made noticeable headway, jumping 39/100ths of a cent to $0.7652 US.