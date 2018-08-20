The wildfire is seen from the road on August 18, 2018.. Image courtesy Jon Liland.

PORT ALICE, B.C. – A fire near the village of Port Alice has caused power outages on and off since Friday.

The Larry Lake fire is currently listed at 10 hectares in size, with 31 firefighters working to douse the flames.

BC Hydro’s Karla Louwers said crews are working alongside firefighters to ensure as many power disruptions as possible are avoided.

The fire is in a remote area, but near hydro poles that deliver power to Port Alice.

Louwers said the village has experienced several outages over the past few days, including:

Friday, August 17 – 4:13 p.m. to 5:09 p.m.

Saturday, August 18 – 5:09 p.m. to 6:42 p.m., and again from 9:03 p.m. to 2:00 a.m.

Monday, August 20 – 9:56 a.m. to 3:11 p.m.

Monday’s outage was caused when four trees, damaged by wildfire activity, fell on the transmission line that serves the community.

The transmission line that serves Port Alice was de-energized on Friday and Saturday so crews could safely fight the Larry Lake fire.

BC Hydro continues monitor the situation and work closely with BC Wildfire Services.

Additional power outages may be required so crews and equipment can work safely near the power lines.