NORTH ISLAND, B.C – It’s back to school for North Island College students, and it’s all starting with the annual Orientation Day event.

According to a press release from NIC, the orientation, held on September 4th, welcomes students, staff and faculty to both it’s Campbell River and Comox Valley campuses for a free lunch, marketplace, music, activities, games and prizes. Classes will begin the following day on September 5th.

This year, the Comox Valley campus has more than 1,000 students registered, studying a “wide variety of programs”, including business, fine arts, health and human services, tourism, trades, university studies and upgrading.

In Campbell River, more than 370 students will be attending classes in trades, health, university transfer and upgrading programs, along with expanded university transfer and business courses, which allows students to complete their Business Administration certificate on site.

At the welcoming event, workshops will be offered to help students prepare for the upcoming term; including technical support, peer tutoring and financial support. The workshops will also be available throughout the month of September.

Orientations will run from 9:00 am to 4:00 pm, in Comox, 9:00 am to 3:00 pm in Campbell River, Port Hardy’s Orientation Day is on September 11th from 11:30 to 2:30.

Many courses still have space available. Visit www.nic.bc.ca to apply before the Sep. 13 registration deadline or call 250-923-9700 to speak with an educational advisor.