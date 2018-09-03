VANCOUVER ISLAND, B.C – Now that summer is rolling to a close, beaches in Baynes Sound are going to need some grooming.

According to a press release from the Department of Fisheries and Oceans Canada, after a successful event last year, they are once again coordinating a clean up of the area and are looking for volunteers to help.

From September 14th through to the 22nd, they will be organizing groups of volunteers at different beaches to tidy up and rid the shores of the debris and garbage that may have accumulated over the summer.

The DFO said they recognize that marine debris, particularly plastic debris, is “a serious environmental concern.” Marine debris comes from many sources, including recreational vessels, shipping, fishing gear and shellfish aquaculture facilities. Regardless of the source, they said that it’s “important that we remove debris from marine environments.”

Volunteers looking to participate can contact organizers at Shellfish.Aquaculture@dfo-mpo.gc.ca or 250-850-9475.

Clean up times and locations are listed below.

Fanny Bay – September 14th at 10:30 a.m, meet in the lot next to the government wharf.

Gartley Point, Royston – September 15th at 12:30 p.m, meet in the Seaside Trail parking lot.

Union Bay – September 19th at 12:00 p.m, meet in the parking lot beside the Union Bay boat launch.

Buckley Bay – September 19th, 12:00 p.m, meet in the lot beside the Buckley Bay Ferry Terminal.

Deep Bay – September 22, 9:30 a.m, meet in the parking lot at the Deep Bay small craft harbour and boat launch.