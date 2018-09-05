VANCOUVER ISLAND, B.C – Communities across the north island are getting ready for the annual Terry Fox Run.

According to the Terry Fox Foundation website, the foundation and the run maintain the “vision and principles” of Fox while raising money for cancer research.

Fox was diagnosed with osteogenic sarcoma (bone cancer) in his right leg in 1977 and had his leg amputated 15 cm above the knee. In 1980, he decided to run across Canada to raise money for cancer research in what he called the Marathon of Hope.

Fox was forced to end his run on September 1st 1980 when the cancer spread to his lungs, but his Marathon of Hope fund totaled $24.17 million. Fox died in June 1981.

Today, the Terry Fox Foundation “continues to be a leading national investor in cancer research”, and directed $23.6 million to its cancer research programs in 2016/17.

Below are list of times and locations. Port Hardy will not be hosting a Terry Fox Run this year due to a lack of volunteers, however anyone willing to organize a run can contact the provinical director of the Terry Fox Foundation, Donna White at 1-888-836-9786

Campbell River: Registration: 9:00am

Run Start: 10:00 am

Event End: 12:00 pm

Location: Campbell River Seawalk, between Frank James Park and Rotary Park

Comox Valley: Registration: 11:00 am

Run Start: 12:00 pm

Event End: 2:00 pm

Location: Simms Park, Courtenay (489 Old Island Hwy)

Powell River: Registration: 8:30 am

Run Start: 10 am

Event End: 12:30 pm

Location: Powell River Recreation Complex