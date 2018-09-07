New signs at the CR Walmart. Photo by Cole Kelly/997 2Day FM

CAMPBELL RIVER, B.C- There won’t be any more parking lot sleepovers at the Campbell River Walmart.

Up until last week, the parking lot of the store, like many in the chain across Canada and the United States, allowed people to set up camp for the night should they need to.

Anika Malik, Director of Corporate Affairs for Walmart Canada, said that “overnight parking in Walmart parking lots varies from store to store and is subject to a variety of factors including municipal by-laws and the amount of parking required for our customers.”

Signs recently appeared in lot of the store saying “no overnight parking” and that a “three hour parking limit” is in place.

Malik said the decision was made “following several customer complaints about debris and customer safety.”

Manager of the CR Walmart would not provide a comment.