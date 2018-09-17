COURTENAY, B.C. – There’s a bit of snow on the ground up at Mount Washington.

The alpine resort celebrated the first snowfall of the season on Sunday, September 16th by posting a video on its Instagram account.

“You know, while it’s not going to be a powder day, it’s always really exciting to see that snowfall happen,” said resort spokesperson Sheila Rivers.

She said work is underway leading up to the scheduled December 7th winter opening date.

“We’re big into our hiring processes,” she said.

“Additionally, we have this big implementation of the RFID technology this season.”

NEW LIFT GATE TECHNOLOGY

Visitors to Mount Washington will be able to hit the slopes a lot more smoothly this winter, thanks to the new technology.

Guests at the resort will have their season pass or lift ticket loaded onto the new MYMW Club Card, which contains an RFID chip.

RFID is Radio Frequency Identification.

Guests can acquire their MYMW card, and should keep it in a pocket by itself on the left side of their body. As they slide through the new gates, a sensor on the left will detect the card and grant access to the lift.

The new technology will help reduce lineups, according to Rivers.

“This tech has really become standard in Europe and we’re about the third resort to implement it in B.C.,” she said.

“Our scanning guns were causing delays for our guests, and we cannot have that. So, to avoid that, and create a better guest experience, we went forward with the RFID this season.”

In addition, mountain sports enthusiasts will be able to reload their tickets and season passes online, thanks to the new tech.

More details about the resort can be found at www.mountwashington.ca.