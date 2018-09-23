VANCOUVER ISLAND, B.C. – It’s an annual tradition that tests the limits of its participants, but it’s all for a great cause.

The 2018 Cops for Cancer Tour de Rock is officially underway. Riders are on the road after leaving the Tri-Port area Sunday morning. The yearly event helps raise funds for cancer research and helps kids battling cancer go to Camp Goodtimes.

Camp Goodtimes is a place where kids can forget about the disease they’re battling. More on the camp can be found via this link.

The Tour de Rock sees the group of riders, which includes police, first responders and media personalities, travel from the top tip of Vancouver Island all the way down to Victoria.

Along the way, the riders stop in the different communities across the island, and take part in events like head shaves and pancake breakfasts. For the North Island region, the participants will be in Campbell River on Tuesday, September 25th.

The group will make stop at local elementary schools and will host the Boston Pizza Mix and Mingle event Tuesday evening.

Riders will travel to the Comox Valley come Wednesday, stopping by Comox Valley Dodge (4847 Island Highway North), and then having lunch at Boston Pizza in the Driftwood Mall plaza.

The Red Serge Spaghetti Dinner will take place Wednesday night at Comox’s École au Coeur de l’île. A breakfast will be held Thursday morning at Thrifty Foods on Lerwick Road.

After visiting Cumberland, the riders will make their way towards Union Bay, then Qualicum and Parksville.

The grand finale will take place in Victoria on Friday, October 5th.

For a full schedule of events and detailed itinerary, visit tourderock.ca.