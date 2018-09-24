ZEBALLOS, B.C. – The Zeballos mayoral and council candidates have been elected, all without contest.

The Village of Zeballos released a statement saying that a mayor and councillors have been elected by acclamation.

Election by acclamation means asking voters if they are in favour of a motion or in this case, a candidate. Because there is no opposition, the candidates are automatically elected into the seat. According to Zeballos’ administrator Meredith Starkey, the candidates have been voted in, but they don’t start their terms until October 20th.

The mayor is Julie Colborne, and the city councillors are Paul Brawn, Candace Faulkner, Justin Janisse, and Barb Lewis.