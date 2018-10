The site of the crash is shown with a red triangle, west of Sayward along Highway 19.

SAYWARD, B.C- The highway leading north up Vancouver Island has been closed past Sayward.

According to Drive BC, the route is closed in both directions ten kilometres north of the Sayward Junction. An assessment is in progress, and there is no estimated time of opening.

There is no detour available. An update will be coming at 9:00 p.m.

Drive BC first updated their route map around 7:46 p.m.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.