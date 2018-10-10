NORTH VANCOUVER ISLAND, B.C- Three large planned power outages are coming to North Island residents.

According to BC Hydro, the first planned outage will be in Port Alice on October 13th.

A total of 682 customers will be affected, with the outage covering portions of Beach Drive, Clark Drive, Coal Harbour Road, Copper Crescent, Dogwood Lane, Haida Avenue, Industrial Way, Jeune Landing, Maquinna Avenue, Marine Drive, Matsquii Avenue, McKay Crescent, Nigei Street, Rumble Beach, and Rupert Avenue.

The outage will run from 10:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m.

The second outage will be in the Port Hardy area on October 16th, covering the entirety of the community as well as Malcolm Island and Sointula.

A total of 579 customers are expected to be impacted, with the outage running from 8:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.

The last will be in the Comox Valley on October 17th along Strathcona Parkway and Duncan Bay Main.

It will run from 8:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m., and affect 660 customers.

All three of the outages are due to planned maintenance work.