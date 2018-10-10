The site of the crash is shown with a red triangle, west of Sayward along Highway 19.

SAYWARD, B.C – A single vehicle crash was the reason behind Wednesday afternoon’s traffic tie-up 10 kilometres north of the Sayward Junction.

“We did have an accident north of Sayward last night,” Sayward RCMP Cpl. Kim Graham told the MyTriPortNow.com newsroom today.

Graham said a four-door Volkswagen sedan driven by a single occupant veered off the road and crashed.

According to Drive BC, the route is closed in both directions, however Graham said that the road wasn’t shut down.

The driver was taken to hospital and then released this morning.