PORT HARDY, B.C. – We asked the Port Hardy candidates in the municipal election to share their thoughts on issues in their respective communities.

While not every candidate has gotten back to MyTriPortNow.com yet, the responses of those that did are included in full in this article.

PORT HARDY COUNCILLOR CANDIDATE PAT CORBETT-LABATT

1. What is your position on taxes in Port Hardy – do you think rates should be changes or stay as they are?

My position on taxes is to try and keep them as reasonable as possible with the understanding that they will have to be raised to cover the cost of living (around 2%) plus to allow the town to have reserves so that repairs can be done and the town improve.

2. What is your stance on cannabis regulations at the local level? How should they be shaped and implemented following legalization on October 17th?

The District of Port Hardy has already passed their Cannabis Bylaws based on what the municipalities are allowed to do and what the community wanted to allow.

3. Public intoxication is said to be an issue in Port Hardy. What measures would you take to help curb this?

At the current time the Wellness First Committee (subcommittee of the Mount Waddington Health Network) of which there are two appointed councillors (who are also the co-chairs), myself and Fred Robertson, are working hard to try and help curb public intoxication. This committee is composed of a variety of concerned community (and medical personnel) members who are discussing different possible ways of helping to mitigate public intoxication.

Also, when the RCMP asks Council what are priority items they should be looking at, public intoxication has been top or close to the top of the priority of council.

4. Any particular plans for youth and/or childcare in the region?

The Council is going to apply for a grant that (if approved) will complete the proposed multiplex plus repair the arenas aging infrastructure. If all goes smoothly and the grant is approved, there will also be more programming that will be directed at youth.

5. Looking at health care, do you think there needs to be added health resources in more remote communities on the North Island?

There is always a need for more health resources – in particular it would be great if there was a CT scanner located in the Mount Waddington region.

6. What kind of experience do you have in local politics that will work to your advantage if you were to be elected?

I was first elected to council in 2014. In the four years on council, I have been appointed to almost all council committees and as well to a variety of community groups. I am currently the council rep to the Mount Waddington Health Network, the Wellness First sub-committee, the Port Hardy Twinning Society, and the Hardy Bay Seniors. I have been part of applying and receiving a variety of grants eg the Canada 150 Heritage Grant (which resulted in the two First Nations murals in the Civic center), the Plan H Grant (which resulted in bringing the Urban Agricultural Bylaw to ‘life’ by having workshops on Mason Bees, home gardens, and backyard chickens). I have also been an active organizing member of the Port Hardy Farmers and Artisan markets. Other grants have been applied for that if it they are approved will benefit the community.

7. Do you believe police resources should be boosted in the region (i.e. more officers, etc.)?

I would trust the RCMP to come to council (for council to advocate for more resources) if they felt that there was a need.

8. What would you do or say to encourage more people to join the fire department, which is looking for more volunteers?

The Port Hardy Fire Department are very proactive in their recruitment drive in the advent that circumstances happen and they are short volunteers. What I would say to encourage young busy adults – that volunteerism is part of living in a small community and that this is a huge way for them to give back.

9. How will you address the empty storefronts in the Thunderbird Mall?

Empty storefronts are not just in the Thunderbird Mall but in many different areas of town. This is a very challenging issue especially with more and more people shopping online. The Council and staff would be more then willing to meet with the owners to try and come up with unique ways to fill the spaces.

PORT HARDY COUNCILLOR CANDIDATE JANET DORWARD

1. What is your position on taxes in Port Hardy – do you think rates should be changes or stay as they are?

To arrive at the same tax amount in dollars, the tax rate is varied depending on overall property values. If property values go up, the rate goes down and vice versa. I think all property owners would like to see their property value increase. As for the actual dollar amount that each property owner pays, I will work to ensure our tax dollars are spent wisely.

2. What is your stance on cannabis regulations at the local level? How should they be shaped and implemented following legalization on October 17th?

I welcome the new federal legislation that takes Cannabis out the criminal element, helps protect youth from accessing it, and gives access to those who wish to use it recreationally. As all of Canada treads into new territory, I expect local bylaws regarding this to be visited by council in the upcoming months.

3. Public intoxication is said to be an issue in Port Hardy. What measures would you take to help curb this?

Public intoxication has been an ongoing concern and the actions taken in the past do not appear to have solved the problem so I would welcome working with those groups that have experience in helping solve the underlying issues.

4. Any particular plans for youth and/or childcare in the region?

I would welcome plans that aim to help this important sector of our population- youth, children, and their caregivers. Port Hardy has many recreational facilities and they could be utilized much more for our young people.

5. Looking at health care, do you think there needs to be added health resources in more remote communities on the North Island?

Our new Primary Care Centre is a welcome addition to our health services and more health care services would be very welcome here, especially those directed at our vibrant senior community and the more vulnerable sectors of our population.

6. What kind of experience do you have in local politics that will work to your advantage if you were to be elected?

Educated as a Chartered Insurance Professional and a Canadian Accredited Insurance Broker, I currently work as a commercial Insurance broker in Port Hardy. I served on Port Hardy town council from 2011-2014 with various committee and Regional District appointments during my tenure. I have 13 years experience in management as well and that included setting and managing the operation’s budgets. With fiscal responsibility being a primary role of a council member – spending your tax dollars wisely – I have the well-rounded experience to take on this role.

7. Do you believe police resources should be boosted in the region (i.e. more officers, etc.)?

Port Hardy is a safe place to live and I think current resources are adequate.

8. What would you do or say to encourage more people to join the fire department, which is looking for more volunteers?

Port Hardy Fire Rescue is a well trained fire department that have earned the respect of the people of Port Hardy as well as their peers in other communities. They are the best resource to know how to support their recruitment efforts so I would connect with them for their ideas on how to best do that.

9. How will you address the empty storefronts in the Thunderbird Mall?

Port Hardy had a lot of growth when the copper mine was operating, and the subsequent contraction from its closing can still be seen over 20 years later with empty storefronts throughout town (I’m not sure why the Thunderbird Mall is being singled out in your question – they have and still support our community with events like the Christmas tree light up and providing space to community organizations free-of-charge).

I don’t think adding more tax burden to owners that are already over-stretched from a lack of tenants is the answer, but these properties still need to be maintained and we have bylaws for that. I would welcome development that grows Port Hardy so these stores can once again be open and provide more enjoyment to our citizens.

PORT HARDY COUNCILLOR CANDIDATE DON M. KATTLER

1. What is your position on taxes in Port Hardy – do you think rates should be changes or stay as they are?

It is not a simple yes or no answer. We need to be mindful that municipal property tax increases are often set by the Provincial government.

The Provincial government sets the annual mill rate. Local taxes should reflect the needs of the community. I believe that taxes should benefit the whole community and there should be a consultation process before taxes are increased. Fiscal responsibility and planning are an integral part of mitigating the need for large tax increases. If there is a need and the community agrees, then tax increases may be

answer.

2. What is your stance on cannabis regulations at the local level? How should they be shaped and implemented following legalization on October 17th?

The District has already passed by-laws for cannabis retailers and it is in alignment with provincial and federal regulations. A retailer has already applied for licensing and has secured a location. The retailers have created a great plan and I believe that they will be a great addition to the local business community. Public intoxication is said to be an issue in Port Hardy. What measures would you take to help curb this?

3. Public intoxication is said to be an issue in Port Hardy. What measures would you take to help curb this?

It is an issue in Port Hardy. This issue is not just a public intoxication issue, but an issue of generational trauma that was a result of the colonial/western policy of residential schools. Another member of this particular community passed away this past Saturday. There should be a sense of urgency on the part of Mayor and Council to address this issue before more people die.

I believe a culturally based Managed Alcohol Program would be the most effective solution to addressing this complex issue. Ideally a residential MAP would be the most effective way of managing alcohol use and providing culturally based healing.

4. Any particular plans for youth and/or childcare in the region?

We need to address child poverty in our region! We have the third highest child poverty rate in the province. 1 in 3 children live in poverty compared to the provincial average of 1 in 5. This picture gets even worse when we look at single parent families, where 67% of children live in poverty.

I am sure that many of the other candidates have spoken about the new multiplex, but having a multiplex that cannot be accessed by over 30% of the children in community seems wrong. I am advocating for a low-income recreation pass program in Port Hardy. Our region is the only region on Vancouver Island that does NOT have a low-income recreation program.

5. Looking at health care, do you think there needs to be added health resources in more remote communities on the North Island?

This is currently being studied in our region. I believe that more health services need to be provided to North Island, but I believe this can be achieved by reallocating our current resources. Our community is currently well resourced, but I would not oppose more health funding in our region.

6. What kind of experience do you have in local politics that will work to your advantage if you were to be elected?

I have no previous experience in local politics. What I do have is a strong educational and professional background. I have over 20 years of corporate and non-profit financial management experience. I addition to this, I have worked for Island Health in Port Hardy and currently work for the Ministry of Children and Family Development as part of the BC Poverty Reduction Initiative. I am also the Housing Coordinator for the Federal Homelessness Partnering Strategy (HPS) in Mt. Waddington.

7. Do you believe police resources should be boosted in the region (i.e. more officers, etc.)?

No, I believe our current level of RCMP resources meet the needs of our community.

8. What would you do or say to encourage more people to join the fire department, which is looking for more volunteers?

I believe the current messaging to potential volunteers is great. It is always a challenge to recruit volunteers and I believe the recent increase in funding to volunteers will help address some of these challenges.

9. How will you address the empty storefronts in the Thunderbird Mall?

Ultimately, this is the responsibility of the property owner. I compare it to work being done by the ownership of North Island Mall and how they are being innovative in their approach to attracting new tenants and working in the community and with local entrepreneurs to build a foundation of ‘community economic development’. As a local government we are very limited in what we can do to “address the empty storefronts”. I would like to work with the owners of our commercial properties to discuss some ‘out of the box’ solutions, such as seasonal pop-up stores and temporary short-term leases.

*Kattler added the following note to his responses:

I would like to thank you for this opportunity, but I need to make a statement regarding the most important issue in our community and this election, the housing crisis. I moderated 3 BC Poverty Consultations as part of the provincial consultation process for the development of the BC Poverty Reduction Strategy. The number one issue in all three of these consultations was access to safe affordable housing. Port Hardy currently has a 0.2% vacancy rate and the current Mayor and Council have no plan in place to address this issue.

The number of homeless people is increasing and our shelter is operating at over 100% capacity. Our local First Nation is currently working to address the housing needs for band members, but this does not address the housing issues for our non-indigenous community members and our seniors. This needs to be priority for our next Mayor or Council or we may be faced with our own ‘tent city’.

PORT HARDY COUNCILLOR CANDIDATE TREENA SMITH

1. What is your position on taxes in Port Hardy – do you think rates should be changes or stay as they are?

I think that if the budget allows they should stay the same; with the goal of keeping taxes as low as we can.

2. What is your stance on cannabis regulations at the local level? How should they be shaped and implemented following legalization on October 17th?

It will be regulated so more control of what is in the cannabis products. I can’t ignore the dangers of fentanyl in our community. The purchasers and sellers of the product need to be mindful of the commitment to keep it away from our children; especially the edibles!

3. Public intoxication is said to be an issue in Port Hardy. What measures would you take to help curb this?

This is a combination of many issues and will need to be solved with many different groups and organizations working together…it is the only way.

4. Any particular plans for youth and/or childcare in the region?

Yes, I would like to see more opportunities for our youth. But first taking inventory of all of the options we have and making it easy for parents to get their children involved is a good first step.

5. Looking at health care, do you think there needs to be added health resources in more remote communities on the North Island?

I believe health care should be accessible to everyone.

I think before concentrating on reaching outer remote areas we should build up what we have. Our seniors have wait lists to get into our extended care facility and we have our baby boomers coming up in the next 10 to 20 years. We have to solve this issue quickly.

6. What kind of experience do you have in local politics that will work to your advantage if you were to be elected?

I was the manager of Port Hardy and District Chamber of Commerce for 4 years and got a lot of experience in working with council, many committees and lobbying the provincial government through the BC Chamber of Commerce. I was also the Economic and Community Development Coordinator for the District of Port Hardy and was educated in municipal government.

7. Do you believe police resources should be boosted in the region (i.e. more officers, etc.)?

If the federal government is willing to give us extra hands with no extra cost to the community I would say yes! However, if there is an added cost then this would have to be looked at in depth to measure the cost and value.

8. What would you do or say to encourage more people to join the fire department, which is looking for more volunteers?

It is a very rewarding experience. The camaraderie with your fellow firemen… the honor of saving buildings, lives and pets is empowering and the skills learned are an asset to any company. I would hope there are incentives for our volunteers. And awards for years of service. We owe a lot to our firemen.

9. How will you address the empty storefronts in the Thunderbird Mall?

The issue of vacant businesses has been discussed often at the District table. It was even discussed at the All Candidates Meeting. The District can promote Port Hardy and attract new businesses. And working together with the landowners to showcase the available lease opportunities and benefits will increase the likelihood of investment in our community.

———–

We’re waiting on responses from the following candidates. This article will be updated as that new information is received.

• PORT HARDY MAYORAL CANDIDATE HANK BOOD (incumbent)

• PORT HARDY MAYORAL CANDIDATE DENNIS DUGAS

• PORT HARDY COUNCILLOR CANDIDATE FRED M. ROBERTSON

• PORT HARDY COUNCILLOR CANDIDATE RICK MARCOTTE

• PORT HARDY COUNCILLOR CANDIDATE LEIGHTAN WISHART

• PORT HARDY COUNCILLOR CANDIDATE JOHN TIDBURY