PORT ALICE, B.C. – We asked the Port Alice candidates in the municipal election to share their thoughts on issues in their respective communities.

While not every candidate has gotten back to MyTriPortNow.com yet, the responses of those that did are included in full in this article.

PORT ALICE COUNCILLOR CANDIDATE WARREN BEATTY

1. What is your stance on Neucel not paying its taxes, forcing the closure of the local arena in Port Alice?

Full disclosure- I am an employee of Neucel. The decision to delay payment of taxes was not taken lightly however it was made based on the Company’s current situation and the need to devote limited resources to the efforts to restart the Mill. The current administration made the decision to close the arena based on the financial situation of the village. I support this decision as maintaining essential services is essential for the long term viability of the Village.

2. What is your stance on taxes – any thoughts on changing rates?

As a home owner in Port Alice I would not look forward to a residential tax increase. That being said tax rates must be at a level that supports services provided. Until the situation of our industrial tax base is resolved residential tax rates may have to rise. I believe a balanced approach to taxation is necessary and would support an increase in the absence of alternatives.

3. Do you think improvements are needed to policing resources in the region, and if so, what would you suggest doing to improve it?

I support the continued presence of the RCMP in Port Alice and the current arrangement as it represents a compromise between the Village needs and the manning/budgetary restrictions of the RCMP. I would resist any attempt to reduce services further.

4. What are your thoughts on the tourism sector in the region?

Tourism is important to the Village and the greater North Island. Much progress has been made in joint efforts to brand and promote the North Island which Port Alice can take advantage of. With limited infrastructure to support tourism I do not see it as the “silver bullet” that will provide greater economic security as some of the other candidates. We can work to improve Port Alice as a tourist destination but it must be incorporated into a larger plan which I am willing to work with the mayor and council to develop.

5. What kind of experience do you have in local politics that will work to your advantage, if you were to be elected?

I have limited experience in local politics but I do bring a great deal of experience in operational and strategic planning to the table.

I have led community organizations and believe that achieving consensus is important and that all residents need a voice.

———–

We’re waiting on responses from the following candidates. This article will be updated as that new information is received.

