NANAIMO, B.C- BC Ferries has started debit on some routes between Vancouver Island and the mainland.

According to multiple reports and the company’s Twitter account, passengers on the route between Tsawwassen and Swartz Bay were part of a pilot project that began to accept debit cards on vessels between the two destinations on Wednesday.

The first ferry to use debit was the Spirit of BC, and remaining vessels on the route will be using debit during their sailings on Thursday.

Self-serve kiosks were also installed in Swartz Bay, Tsawwassen, Departure Bay, and Duke Point, which gave walk-on passengers a way to pay with debit.

Prior to the pilot project, onboard purchases and tickets were only available via credit cards or cash.