PORT ALICE, B.C. – The Port Alice Health Forum is asking for unused medical supply donations for their “medical wish cupboard”.

According to member Bev Steffler, the cupboard is there for anyone in the community who may need medical supplies but might not be able to afford them.

“What we found in our community, there’s some individuals that just don’t have the medical supplies they need to take care of themselves because they’re on pension, their funds are very limited, so therefore they need to choose between “do I eat or do I buy the compression stockings that I need?” So they’re having to make some difficult choices. So we’re hoping that by having this cupboard, we can alleviate some of the stress that’s put on the individuals and they can just focus on trying to get better and become healthy again,” Steffler said.

Steffler said the medical wish cupboard needs supplies such as incontinence supplies, mobility aids, specialized clothing, skincare and hygiene products, nutritional supplements, blankets, safety rails, grab bars, positional supports, and bolsters. The only thing the Health Forum will be unable to take is prescription medication.

She said people often tend to “collect” medical items from times when they needed them, but end up not using them anymore. Donating the unused items to the medical wish cupboard gives people a chance to clear the items out, while also helping community members.

The Health Forum provides short-term medical assistance to residents who ask for it. If they need long-term care and assistance, Steffler said they advocate for that long-term care as well. The Port Alice Health Forum monitors healthcare trends and how residents in their community are serviced.

“We’re here, we’re a tiny little village kind of in the middle of nowhere, but we are here and we have a voice and we have a strong voice for our community,” Steffler added.

The Port Alice Health Forum is not associated with the Red Cross, but they are a registered non-profit, and they can give out tax receipts if those who donate need them. The donated supplies are available to anyone in the area who may need them. Residents who are in need should get in contact with Bev Steffler at 250-284-3367 or Sandra Morgan at 250-284-3301.