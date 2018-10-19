VICTORIA, B.C- British Columbia’s provincial government is preparing for any disruptions caused by a postal service strike.

According to a news release sent out on Friday, arrangements are being made to ensure residents of the province will receive cheques and critical documents if Canada Post service isn’t running, due to a labour dispute.

Residents who get government funds by direct deposit will not be impacted by the disruption.

“Questions about where to pick up B.C. government-issued assistance cheques, where and how to make a payment, getting B.C. government issued identification, licences and certificates, and how to apply for a B.C. student loan during a Canada Post labour disruption can be directed to the ministry/agency responsible,” read the release.

The following agencies were listed;

Ministry of Advanced Education, Skills and Training — StudentAidBC: https://studentaidbc.ca/

Ministry of Children and Family Development: 1 877 387-7027

Ministry of Finance — Revenue Solutions Branch for Medical Services Plan payments: 1 877 405-4909 or www.gov.bc.ca/paymsp

Ministry of Finance, for information about taxes and tax credits: http://www.gov.bc.ca/taxes

Ministry of Finance, for information about making payments for debts owed to the province, including ambulance service fees and court fines: https://billing-and-payment.revenueservices.gov.bc.ca

ICBC: 1 800 663-3051

Service BC contact centre: 1 800 663-7867

Ministry of Attorney General, maintenance enforcement and locate services: 604 660-2528

Ministry of Attorney General, victim impact statement forms: http://ow.ly/Jasy30224ns

Public Guardian and Trustee: 604 660-4444 or http://www.trustee.bc.ca

Residential Tenancy Branch: 1 800 663-7867 or https://www2.gov.bc.ca/gov/content/housing-tenancy/residential-tenancies

Ministry of Social Development and Poverty Reduction: 1 866 866-0800 or http://ow.ly/zIYe30229mY

Vital Statistics Agency: 1 800 663-7867

BC Mail Plus is the mail carrier for the province’s public sector, and will “consult with customers on a case by case basis” to find ways to reduce the impact of a strike.

“BC Mail Plus will hold all non-critical mail until Canada Post resumes normal service,” read the notice.

“Mail will be deposited to Canada Post in the order it was received. Internal mail between government offices or broader public sector offices serviced by BC Mail Plus are not affected by a Canada Post labour disruption.”

The union for Canada Post workers has warned that strikes could begin on Monday.