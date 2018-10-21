PORT HARDY, B.C. – Hank Bood is no longer the mayor of Port Hardy.
Dennis Dugas has been elected to the mayor’s seat of the North Island community. According to the unofficial results, Dugas received 806 votes to Bood’s 320.
Dugas’ council was also elected, and is comprised of Pat Corbett-Labatt, Janet Dorward, John Tidbury, Fred Robertson, Treena Smith and Leightan Wishart.
Corbett-Labatt, Tidbury, Robertson and Wishart are all returning councillors.
The unofficial numbers are as follows:
Pat Corbett-Labatt: 875 votes
Janet Dorward: 743 votes
Fred Robertson: 703 votes
John Tidbury: 700 votes
Treena Smith: 653 votes
Leightan Wishart: 620 votes
Rick Marcotte: 593
Don Kattler: 475