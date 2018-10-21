Google Maps photo of the Port Hardy Municipal Hall.

PORT HARDY, B.C. – Hank Bood is no longer the mayor of Port Hardy.

Dennis Dugas has been elected to the mayor’s seat of the North Island community. According to the unofficial results, Dugas received 806 votes to Bood’s 320.

Dugas’ council was also elected, and is comprised of Pat Corbett-Labatt, Janet Dorward, John Tidbury, Fred Robertson, Treena Smith and Leightan Wishart.

Corbett-Labatt, Tidbury, Robertson and Wishart are all returning councillors.

The unofficial numbers are as follows:

Pat Corbett-Labatt: 875 votes

Janet Dorward: 743 votes

Fred Robertson: 703 votes

John Tidbury: 700 votes

Treena Smith: 653 votes

Leightan Wishart: 620 votes

Rick Marcotte: 593

Don Kattler: 475