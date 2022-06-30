- Advertisement -

VANCOUVER ISLAND, B.C. – Visitors to Vancouver Island are being encouraged to plan ahead for the busy Canada Day long weekend.

Tourism Vancouver Island, now called 4VI, says this upcoming weekend could be busier than years previous. With Canada Day on Friday and Independence Day on Monday, 4VI Business Impact and Engagement vice president Brian Cant says people should make reservations and prepare for a busy weekend.

“We certainly anticipate it will be a busy weekend all across the island,” said Cant. “I think that the message we would have for anyone that’s coming to visit is make a reservation for a restaurant, for camping, for accommodation and book before you come and exercise patience.”

Cant says the weekend is usually an important one for the Island businesses as it is the first hot summer weekend of the year.

He adds many businesses look forward to the boost every year.

“We’ll see a mix of businesses such as campgrounds filling up, hotels booking up solid and restaurants especially those with outdoor dining,” he said. “Then we’ve got other new outdoor attractions like the Malahat Skywalk for example which opened at a time when we didn’t have peak numbers of visitors.”

The new additions mean Vancouver Island has a slightly different look since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. 4VI says they want to encourage travel as something that’s important for the Island, and these new attractions have travel in mind.

“Our focus is on ensuring that when people visit the island they’re choosing destinations with that in mind, they’re looking at sustainable practices, they’re ensuring they’re leaving only footprints,” he said.

“It’s a mindset I think that Vancouver Islanders already live by but it’s encouraging people that visit to work with the community and understand they’re visiting a very well-loved place by everybody.”

The weekend will be busy, and Cant says these businesses will be very appreciative of people coming to their storefront or attraction during their vacation.