A snowfall warning has been issued for parts of Eastern Vancouver Island, including the Malahat Drive and Alberni Summit today.

The snowfall that began this morning is expected to be at its worst around the afternoon rush hour today.

“Communities near and above 150 metres as well as communities away from the water could see higher accumulations of up to 15 cm,” says Environment and Climate Change Canada in their warning. “Travellers are advised to be wary of changing road conditions due to the change from snow to rain.”

- Advertisement -

The Ministry of Transportation is asking that drivers avoid traveling over each of the Malahat and Alberni summits.

If you have to make either of those trips, they say you should expect delays and some congestion because of slower travel speeds.

All personal vehicles must have winter tires or M+S, and commercial vehicles must have chains.

The ministry will be out enforcing the chain rule on each end of the Malahat to ensure compliance. That will be starting this afternoon, with checkpoints Northbound at West Shore Parkway and Southbound at Butterfield Road.

“Drivers can assist maintenance crews by moving over safely when they see a vehicle with an amber light approaching,” says the ministry. “This allows maintenance crews to clear the snow and improve road conditions to reduce hazards for drivers and help them get home safely.”

Up-to-date information on the current roads conditions can be found through DriveBC updates on Twitter or their website.