BC Ferries is adding extra ferry sailings for the holiday season rush.

More than 680,000 passengers and 270,000 vehicles travel by ferry over the season.

Between December 22nd and January 2nd, Metro Vancouver, Vancouver Island, and the Sunshine Coast, will have more than 150 new sailings added.

- Advertisement -

That includes 110 sailings between Tsawwassen and Swartz Bay, 35 between Horseshoe Bay and Departure Bay, and 6 extra between Horseshoe Bay and Langdale. There will also be one extra sailing between Tsawwassen and the Southern Gulf Islands.

BC Ferries says the most popular day to travel is December 23 for traffic moving from the Tsawwassen and Horseshoe Bay terminals to Vancouver Island and the Sunshine Coast. After Christmas, it’s the 26th and 27th for traffic returning from the Departure Bay, Duke Point, Swartz Bay and Langdale terminals.

To make your holiday travel easiest, it recommends checking individual schedules online before making your plans.

Additionally, passengers can book in advance, arrive early, and ride-share. It’s also suggested to travel car-free to ensure you can get on the ferry, and then take public transit from the ferry terminal to your destination.