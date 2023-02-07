Nanaimo Police are still searching for a suspect following an axe attack this weekend.

It happened in the parking lot of Port Place Mall, just after 5pm on Saturday.

Witnesses told police that the attacker and victim who are known to each other were arguing.

Then the attacker approached him and struck him with the blunt end of an axe blade before fleeing on foot with the weapon.

The victim was hospitalized with serious injuries following the incident.

Constable Gary O’Brien says he’s confident police will find him.

“Investigators are actively searching for the suspect and are confident that he will be soon located and held accountable for his alleged actions,” says O’Brien.

If you have any information on this, you’re asked to call Nanaimo RCMP on their non-emergency line.