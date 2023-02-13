A reminder to slow down in school zones from RCMP after a man was given an excessive speeding ticket in a Qualicum Beach.

The 83 year-old man’s Mercedes-Benz was clocked at 108 kilometres per hour by police radar. That triggered a ticket of just over $368 and a seven-day vehicle impoundment by the province.

Oceanside RCMP’s Shane Worth says the officers were surprised by the speed.

“The officer said they were in disbelief when they observed the vehicle speeding at such excess through a school zone on a school day,” says Worth.

ICBC says that every year on Vancouver Island school and playground zones, nine children are injured in crashes. While walking or cycling, two children are killed and 52 are injured in crashes per annum.

Worth says that drivers should remember to slow down. If not for safety’s sake, than to avoid the personal consequences.

He says, “Our officers spend time enforcing speed zones at all of our local schools and we remind the motoring public to take care and slow down in school zones in order to keep everyone safe and avoid hefty fines and vehicle impounds.”