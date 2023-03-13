The federal government will be making changes to the Criminal Code of Canada that will target repeat violent offenders.

B.C. government officials said the announcement comes after a meeting between the province and the federal government in Ottawa last week.

“For months we’ve joined our provincial and federal counterparts advocating for changes to a failed system that doesn’t adequately address repeat violent offenders,” said Public Safety Minister Mike Farnworth.

“I’m encouraged that in last week’s visit to Ottawa, the federal government agreed to make amendments to the criminal code that would target repeat violent offenders.’

He said previous changes to the criminal code were a big factor in the rise of violent crimes in B.C.

“Unintended consequences stemming from changes the federal government made to the Criminal Code of Canada and mental health and addiction challenges caused by the pandemic and the toxic drug crisis has fueled the rise of repeat violent offending crimes across the country.”

There isn’t word yet on the specifics of the incoming amendments, but Farnworth said they could be coming sometime this spring.