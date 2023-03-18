A labor market study focused on addressing needs in both Campbell River and the North Island is on the way.

The study – to be conducted by the City of Campbell River, Regional District of Mount Waddington, and Strathcona Regional District – is in response to the ongoing challenges faced by the labour market in several of their communities.

Their goal is to better understand labour market issues, trends, and opportunities, along with supporting the development of action plans.

Alongside the study, they’ll produce an updated labour market report, look to attract more healthcare professionals to the region, as they put a focus on key areas such as regional health and wellness, aquaculture, forest, and tourism.

Campbell River Mayor, Kermit Dahl says that cultivating a healthy and safe community is among the top priorities for the Council’s term in office.

“The labour market partnership supports all of these priorities and is a vital investment in the physical, mental and economic health of our communities,” says Dahl. “By working together, we can get the data needed to inform our decisions and help us thrive.”

They will also look into factors that could affect worker availability and wellness, such as affordable housing, transportation, childcare, health, and social services.

The study is scheduled to be fully complete by late January of next year.