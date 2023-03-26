The Mount Waddington Regional District is making their seasonal changes to the transit system, starting Saturday, April 1st. The changes were recently announced by both the District and BC Transit will impact multiple routes in the area.

For the Port McNeill and Port Hardy routes, regular Saturday service will be reinstated, with the Fort Rupert/Airport route in the Kwakiutl community routing extended to both Quatse Road and Copper Way.

Coal Harbour will have regular Saturday service reinstated from April to November and will have its routing extended to Clienna Road and Quattishe Road.

- Advertisement -

The Woss Route will be discontinued for this season, according to BC Transit.