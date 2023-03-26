An update from United Way BC is part of this week’s regular city council meeting in Port Hardy.

They’ll be giving a presentation, providing an update on the organization’s progress with ongoing challenges within the community.

Those challenges include a lack of access to basic needs, the effects of inflation, rising cost of housing, an increased demand for community services, and a need for rapid and coordinated response to emergencies.

- Advertisement -

The presentation will include the organization’s investments in Port Hardy: $89,000 invested for children and youth through grants and school programs; $140,000 was invested for both food security and supporting seniors; and $860 was used to purchase 1,210 products for North Island Crisis and Counselling.

The Council meeting is scheduled to take place in the Municipal Hall on Tuesday, March 28th at 7:00 pm.