Tri-Port

United Way BC to provide update at Port Hardy Council meeting

By Hussam Elghussein
Sign for the District of Port Hardy(Provided by the district, Facebook)

An update from United Way BC is part of this week’s regular city council meeting in Port Hardy.

They’ll be giving a presentation, providing an update on the organization’s progress with ongoing challenges within the community.

Those challenges include a lack of access to basic needs, the effects of inflation, rising cost of housing, an increased demand for community services, and a need for rapid and coordinated response to emergencies.

The presentation will include the organization’s investments in Port Hardy: $89,000 invested for children and youth through grants and school programs; $140,000 was invested for both food security and supporting seniors; and $860 was used to purchase 1,210 products for North Island Crisis and Counselling.

The Council meeting is scheduled to take place in the Municipal Hall on Tuesday, March 28th at 7:00 pm.

