An art society from the North Island is bringing a dance and drag show to two North Island venues this spring.

According to the BC Movement Arts Society, the “Grass is Green” performance will come to Port Hardy at the Civic Centre on April 30 and Campbell River on May 2 at the Tidemark Theatre.

They society says the performance blends “contemporary dance, drag performance and live music” that looks at both humanity and land. They add it will feature six dancers and drag queen, live cellist and live pianist.

“This physical and exuberant work, brilliantly performed, embodies a cycle of rebirth, representations of queer intimacy, and moments of communal joy, grief and connectivity,” said the society in a statement.

They add Grass is Green has been performed in New York City, San Francisco and at The Clarice Smith Performing Arts Centre in Baltimore.

“We are overjoyed to be able to showcase and share with the North Island and the exceptional artistry of the performers and engage on this partnership supporting each other to bring urban and rural together through dance,” said executive director Mary-Louise Albert.

More information about the show and how to get tickets for Port Hardy and Campbell River can be found here.