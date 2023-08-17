Non-stop service between Comox and Mexico will be coming to the Comox Valley Airport in the fall, twice per week.

The flights will start on Nov. 4, and they will run every Saturday and Tuesday, with returning flights on Fridays and Mondays, according to the airport.

Airport CEO Mike Atkins says they had strong demand for service to Puerto Vallarta last year, prompting WestJet to increase its non-stop service on the route.

“As the only non-stop sun destination available north of the Malahat, we look forward to seeing travellers from central and northern Vancouver Island to taking advantage of the direct flights,” said Atkins.

“While there are daily connecting flights to almost anywhere in the world, when you are just looking for a sunny break, it is nice to avoid the busy hubs, especially over the holidays.”

There will also be non-stop service to three hubs from the airport that fly direct to Puerto Vallarta. They include the following:

Five daily flights to Vancouver

Two daily flights to Calgary

One daily flight to Edmonton

The fall schedules will come into effect after Labour Day. Travellers are asked to book early for the best flight options.