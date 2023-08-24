With the launch of BC Transit’s new Umo electronic fare system in Victoria this week, the rest of Vancouver Island isn’t far behind.

Umo lets riders pay with a reloadable card or with the Umo smartphone app. Along with fare payments, the Umo app will give real-time information and alerts to riders.

Communications Manager for BC Transit Tessa Humphries says that over the next few weeks riders in the Valley will start to see Umo kiosks on buses.

She adds their focus right now is supporting riders in Victoria, but they’ll release materials to educate riders in new regions ahead of the launch.

After launching in the Cowichan Valley the service will expand up-island to Nanaimo, Courtenay, and Campbell River.