Evacuees from fires in B.C. and Northwest Territories can get free stays at national parks in B.C. and Alberta.

Parks Canada officials said evacuees can stay for free until all orders are rescinded.

“Parks Canada is pleased to offer a place of refuge for Northwest Territories and British Columbia evacuees forced from their homes,” said Ron Hallman, president and CEO of Parks Canada in a release.

“I would also like to extend my profound gratitude and appreciation to all wildfire management specialists and other team members who have been deployed to help manage wildfires across Canada during this unprecedented wildfire season.”

The latest count shows that around 25,000 people have been forced out of their homes.

While campsites may be free for those people, Parks Canada officials said they could be hard to find.

Availability will be on a first come first serve basis and many sites are already booked up by vacationers.

Evacuees are encouraged to visit the Parks Canada website or call a national park directly before travelling.

Story by Josiah Spyker