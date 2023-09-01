After nearly three months of closures, Highway Four is fully reopened for all passenger and commercial vehicles. The road had been affected since early June when a wildfire in the Cameron Lake Bluffs spread to the area.

The Ministry of Transportation says that crews have successfully stabilized the area, making the passage safer and more reliable for people travelling to and from the Alberni Valley and communities on the west coast of the Island.

“To stabilize the bluffs, crews removed 250 dangerous trees and 1,000 tonnes of rock debris,” says the ministry. “Additional work included placement of the catchment fencing, bolting rocks, instalment of a weather station and pavement patching, line marking and sign installation.”

BC Minister of Transportation and Infrastructure, Rob Fleming says it’s welcome news to the island.

“Highway 4 fully reopening is welcome news for our Island. The wildfire devastation and subsequent safety repairs on this vital corridor has been disruptive for everyone in the region,” says Fleming. “We know how important it is for Highway 4 to be fully open in both directions to all travellers and are really pleased that will happen in advance of the busy Labour Day long weekend.”