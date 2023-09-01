With school starting back up, the B.C. government is offering new childcare savings for parents.

Starting Sept. 1, families with children in eligible half-day preschool and before- and after-school programs will get a discount.

Provincial officials said it works out to an additional $145 per child, per month.

“September can be tough, with back-to-school expenses on top of other essentials and groceries all going up because of global inflation. It’s a lot and people need a break,” said Premier David Eby in a release.

“That’s why we’re bringing down the cost of child care again, this time for families with preschool and school-aged children. This made-in-B.C. solution will help ease the pressure on families just in time for the new school year.”

Funding will be provided to participating child care centres directly, so families do not need to apply to receive the savings.

Story by Josiah Spyker, Vista Radio