Subscribe to Local News
Listen Live
type here...
HomeNewsIsland & CoastPolice Incident on Highway 19 South of Campbell River
Island & Coast

Police Incident on Highway 19 South of Campbell River

By Mike Patterson
RCMP cruisers. File photo by Grant Warkentin / Vista Staff

The RCMP have not released any information regarding a police incident reported on Highway 19 south of Campbell River.

Several police vehicles, including a tactical armoured vehicle, were seen rushing to the area Monday afternoon.

Witnesses posting to social media reported a large police presence near Cranberry Lane.

- Advertisement -

Drive BC reported the highway was closed between Iron River Road and Piercy Road, but reopened by 5:30 pm.

Drive BC reported the Inland Island Highway was closed from about two kilometres south of Campbell River to six kilometres north of Cumberland, a distance of more than 26 kilometres.

- Advertisment -
- Advertisment -
- Advertisement -

Continue Reading

More
    Load more

    You may also like



    In The News

    Coast AM