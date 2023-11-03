A couple weeks short of two-year anniversary of the Malahat washout, the saga of road repairs is finally over.

50 metres of the key gateway between Victoria and the rest of Vancouver Island were washed out in an atmospheric river on November 15, 2021. That lead to a full closure and temporary repairs to reopen the site, permanent repair work began in the summer of 2022.

BC’s Ministry of Transportation says this challenging project has improved safety and reliability for the more than 35,000 commuters who use the corridor every day.

“We know the Malahat is a critical connection for residents, businesses, emergency services and the movement of goods on the Island,” said Rob Fleming, Minister of Transportation and Infrastructure. “The completion of this project doesn’t just ensure safety for drivers. It increases our resiliency for dealing with future climate events and it means people can keep counting on this route to get to their work, homes and families.”

The project restored part of the northbound lane’s road embankment while repairing and enhancing drainage to protect against future weather events.

“Permanent repairs and crucial safety upgrades were made to the site, which is bordered by steep cliffs, restoring approximately 50 metres of the northbound lane and repairing damage to existing drainage and slope stability,” says the Ministry. “The improvements included replacing an 80-metre-long retaining wall with a 100-metre-long wall and increasing drainage capacity to protect against extreme weather.”