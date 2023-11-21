Port Hardy RCMP are asking for your help to find a knife carrying masked male suspect of a robbery.

According to officers, two men entered a Port Hardy gas station on Oct. 11 at around quarter after three in the morning. They add one of the men was holding a knife, and the two of them made off with an undisclosed amount of cash and cigarettes.

The suspect is described as white, around six feet tall and was wearing a black and white hooded sweatshirt, mask and red gloves.

“Luckily the gas station employee was not physically injured but was shaken up by the incident. The Port Hardy RCMP is working on following up on all leads, and have identified and arrested one of the men,” said Port Hardy RCMP media relations officer Cst. Julie Miller.

“We need the public’s help in identifying the second man. If you know something or saw something, we would like to hear from you.”

If you have any information you are asked to call Port Hardy RCMP at 250-949-6335.