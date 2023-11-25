The B.C. government is stressing the importance of post-secondary education as one million new job openings are expected by 2033.

Provincial officials said the labour market outlook for 2023 shows that 75 per cent of those new jobs will require some form of post-secondary education or training.

“With nearly one million job openings on the horizon, it is essential that we are focused on building and fostering a skilled workforce for these in-demand jobs,” said Brenda Bailey, Minister of Jobs, Economic Development and Innovation in a release.

“We are investing in people and businesses by developing a skilled workforce that allows people to have good jobs in the communities they love.”

The government has also launched the Find Your Path digital tool which helps map out your education to find the best way to get into the occupation you want.

Provincial officials said they will be continuing to improve access to post-secondary education.

This includes building on the extra seats for nurses and doctors they’ve announced over the past few years.

The full labour market outlook for 2023 can be found here.