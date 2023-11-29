The aquaculture sector in Kyuqout is growing and to meet that demand Tiičma Fisheries is building a new facility in Fair Harbour.

The logistics and staging center will be completely owned by the Kyuquot and Checleseht First Nation and is getting funding from the Island Economic Coastal Trust.

The building will cost around 112,000 dollars, 50,000 of which is coming from the ICET.

Tiičma General Manager Daniel Rabu says that the new facility will help them develop several additional farms, which will contribute to economic growth for the Nation.

One of the main challenges for Tiičma is a lack of secure storage for equipment like aquaculture trays and lantern nets. The hope is this will reduce transportation costs and allow for the development of a scallop farm at Amai Inlet and a commercial oyster farm in Cachalot Inlet.

“This is the first opportunity for the Trust to partner on a strategic investment for an aquaculture logistics facility,” says Aaron Stone, Board Chair, Island Coastal Economic Trust.

“Sustainable aquaculture development is aligned with the values, principles, and laws of the Ka:’yu:’k’t’h’/Che:k’tles7et’h’ First Nations,” says Rabu. “We are very excited at the prospects this project has on our Nation’s profitability and economic survival.”

North Island MLA Michele Babchuck says that projects like this are critical to making sure growth in the fisheries industry is sustainable.