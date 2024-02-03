Island police are looking for a man who they believe stole over $30,000 in merchandise in a checkout scam.

Nanaimo RCMP say the man has committed multiple thefts and frauds at various Lowe’s Home Improvement stores.

They’ve learned that he steals items along with legitimately purchased items, then returns to the business shortly after to refund the items that he did actually purchase keeping the ones he didn’t.

"Police, working with Loss Prevention Officers in the various jurisdictions, have learned that the suspect allegedly buys several items then steals other items," say Nanaimo RCMP. "He will then return to the business a short time later to refund the items he legitimately purchased." He's been seen in doing this in Nanaimo, Saanich, and New Westminster in events dating back to early 2023.

“The pictures provided show a heavy-set Caucasian man, approximately 5 ft. 10 inches with dark receding hair and sporting a beard.”

If you’ve got any information Nanaimo RCMP are asking you to give them a call at 250-754-2345.